TODAY

Savannah Guthrie learns how to make shrimp scampi with bucatini | Starting from Scratch

24:55

Chef Pilar Valdes and actor Drew Barrymore join TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie as she learns to cook. They make easy weeknight favorites including a refreshing watermelon salad and shrimp scampi with bucatini.April 26, 2022

Drew Barrymore and Savannah cook shrimp scampi and watermelon salad

