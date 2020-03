TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie has a sore throat and sniffles, so out of an abundance of caution she is co-anchoring Wednesday’s TODAY show from a makeshift studio in her home that she said show staffers set up “in a matter of hours.” Like many Americans, Al Roker is also working from home, while Hoda Kotb is in Studio 1A. But through the miracle of television, they’re all together on your screen!