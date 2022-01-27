Savannah Guthrie celebrates mom's 80th birthday with sweet tribute

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Happy birthday to Nancy Guthrie! TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie wishes her mother a happy and healthy year in a special edition of the Morning Boost. “She’s going to be embarrassed by this, but I hope a little pleased,” she says.
Jan. 27, 2022
