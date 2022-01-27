IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Savannah Guthrie celebrates mom's 80th birthday with sweet tribute

01:56

Happy birthday to Nancy Guthrie! TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie wishes her mother a happy and healthy year in a special edition of the Morning Boost. “She’s going to be embarrassed by this, but I hope a little pleased,” she says.Jan. 27, 2022

Watch Savannah’s beautiful tribute for her mom’s 80th birthday

