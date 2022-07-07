IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Behind the ‘bananas’ baseball league pitching up new ideas

04:36

After growing up dreaming of joining Major League Baseball, Bill LeRoy and Kyle Luigs created their own unique baseball experience called the Savannah Bananas. NBC's Savannah Sellers reports on the viral league reimagining America’s past time.July 7, 2022

