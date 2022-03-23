IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Refresh your accessories for spring with up to 83% off Steals & Deals

  • Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in Johnny Carson biopic

    00:26

  • See the first trailer for ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

    01:14

  • Ben Affleck beams as Jennifer Lopez gets iHeartRadio Icon award

    00:44
  • Now Playing

    Savannah and Hoda sing ‘Country Roads’ on ‘Tonight Show’

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    See 2 kids’ adorable reaction to seeing their grandparents

    01:05

  • Photos of Bob Saget’s hotel room released by officials

    02:26

  • Spring entertainment preview: ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Yellowstone’ and more

    04:18

  • Camila Alves McConaughey on family, food and her new book

    05:14

  • Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change baby Wolf’s name

    05:38

  • John Cho on ‘Troublemaker,’ new ‘Star Trek’ and turning 50

    04:24

  • Camila Alves McConaughey on new book challenging picky eaters

    04:56

  • Sandra Bullock reveals which role she regrets the most

    01:46

  • Tom Hanks photobombs bride during pre-wedding photo shoot

    00:31

  • Lizzo, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jerrod Carmichael to host ‘SNL’

    00:29

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    00:35

  • Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon team up for new movie

    00:45

  • Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg on what makes 'American Song Contest' different

    03:54

  • Karen Swensen on ‘Life’s About Change,’ navigating new challenges

    08:32

  • Eva Longoria talks new 'Connections' podcast, parenting and more

    08:47

  • Justin Sylvester explains why Rachel Zegler wasn’t invited to the Oscars

    04:57

TODAY

Savannah and Hoda sing ‘Country Roads’ on ‘Tonight Show’

01:38

TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday and showed off their musical abilities with a special rendition of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”March 23, 2022

‘Musically gifted’ Savannah and Hoda show off their guitar skills on ‘Tonight Show’

  • Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in Johnny Carson biopic

    00:26

  • See the first trailer for ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

    01:14

  • Ben Affleck beams as Jennifer Lopez gets iHeartRadio Icon award

    00:44
  • Now Playing

    Savannah and Hoda sing ‘Country Roads’ on ‘Tonight Show’

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    See 2 kids’ adorable reaction to seeing their grandparents

    01:05

  • Photos of Bob Saget’s hotel room released by officials

    02:26

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All