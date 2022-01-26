SAT going digital in 2024, ditching paper for laptops
00:31
Share this -
copied
The College Board announced that the SAT will go digital starting in 2024 with students taking tests on laptops and tablets at testing centers. The change comes as fewer colleges require SAT scores for admission.Jan. 26, 2022
After stepping down, Saints coach channels Ted Lasso to surprise team’s owner
01:32
San Jose passes law requiring gun owners to get liability insurance
00:33
EMS crews forced to wait hours to drop patients at overwhelmed hospitals
02:17
Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz joins Baseball Hall of Fame
02:31
Neil Young threatens to remove music from Spotify over Joe Rogan’s vaccine comments
02:42
Now Playing
SAT going digital in 2024, ditching paper for laptops