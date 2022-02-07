Sarita Choudhury teases possible second season of ‘And Just Like That’

Actor Sarita Choudhury has become a breakout star in HBO Max series “And Just Like That.” She tells Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager what it took to get into character, and also admits she would love a second season of the hit series. “I feel like I just got into Seema. I want to see where she lives and her love life a little more,” she says.Feb. 7, 2022