    Sarah Silverman on best advice she got: Look in the mirror less

TODAY

Sarah Silverman on best advice she got: Look in the mirror less

05:43

Comedian Sarah Silverman shares with Hoda and Jenna 'one of the best bits of advice' she got from a therapist: look in the mirror less. "It was like a real revelation," she says. Silverman also discusses her new musical based on her memoir, “The Bedwetter,” which tells the story of her childhood.April 26, 2022

