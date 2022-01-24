Sarah Palin’s defamation case against The New York Times set to begin
The trial begins Monday in Sarah Palin’s defamation case against The New York Times. The lawsuit centers around a 2017 editorial in the Times which incorrectly linked Palin’s political action committee to the 2011 shooting in Arizona that left six people dead and Rep. Gabrielle Gifford wounded.Jan. 24, 2022
