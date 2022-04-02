IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sarah Palin announces run for Alaska congressional seat 00:54
After a 14-year break from politics, Sarah Palin has announced that she will run for Congress in Alaska in a special election to replace Don Young, who died last month. Palin said she felt compelled to run because “America is at a tipping point.”
April 2, 2022
