Sarah Michelle Gellar and ‘Buffy’ cast celebrate 25 years

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” is celebrating its 25th anniversary since the debut of the iconic supernatural teen series. Looking back at the show’s premiere, Sarah Michelle Gellar shared on Instagram that, “the show was an uphill battle, a mid-season replacement on a new network based on a movie that was by no means a giant success.” The show ended up becoming a huge hit, continuing on for seven seasons and earning 14 Emmy nominations.March 11, 2022