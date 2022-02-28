Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick debut ‘Plaza Suite’
Actors and real-life couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick made their debut of “Plaza Suite” in New York City this weekend. They shared a big thanks to the audience, who waited nearly two years to see the show after COVID-19 delayed the production.Feb. 28, 2022
