31 essentials for the long weekend, from a hair 'cocktail' to a spacious portable cooler

    Sarah Hyland is the new host of ‘Love Island'

    Kim Kardashian throws daughter North camp-themed birthday party

  • Keith Urban shares simple secret for a happy marriage with Nicole Kidman

  • Keith Urban talks tour, 16-year anniversary with Nicole Kidman

  • See the TODAY anchors minionized!

  • ‘Quantum Leap’ gets reboot 30 years after original show wraps

  • Cameron Diaz comes out of retirement for movie with Jamie Foxx

  • George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite in ‘Ticket to Paradise’

  • Author Salma El-Wardany talks life lessons in ‘These Impossible Things’

  • Mira Sorvino: ‘Romy and Michele’ reunion ‘might be in the works’

  • 3 questions you should be asking yourself to find more happiness

  • Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano returning for ‘Who’s the Boss?’ reboot

  • Garth Brooks to receive Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award

  • How you can book your next vacation on Dolly Parton’s tour bus!

  • Meet some of the fashion designers on ‘Making the Cut’ season 3

  • Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn preview season 3 of ‘Making the Cut’

  • Kim Fields talks ‘The Upshaws,’ directing Kenan Thompson

  • Steve Carell stops by the TODAY Plaza -- and brings some Minions

  • Jenna reveals her latest ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for July

  • See Bruce Willis back in action for new movie ‘The Wrong Place’

TODAY

Sarah Hyland is the new host of ‘Love Island'

E!’s Justin Sylvester shares the latest Hollywood scoop, including Cameron Diaz stepping out of her eight-year retirement, George Clooney and Julia Roberts teaming up for a new project, a daring fashion trend called flossing and the U.S. version of “Love Island” is returning with Sarah Hyland as the new host.June 30, 2022

    Sarah Hyland is the new host of ‘Love Island'

TODAY

