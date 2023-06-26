Sarah Ferguson reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges screenings
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, publicly revealed she was diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer and is urging others to get “all the checks” for different diseases. “I think it's vital that we need to wake everybody up to go screen,” she says. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.June 26, 2023
