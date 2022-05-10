IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Sara Blakely shares the secret behind the success of Spanx

Spanx creator Sara Blakely joins Hoda and Jenna to share the secrets behind her business’ success. “Being an entrepreneur is like jumping off a cliff and assembling the plane on the way down,” she says.May 10, 2022

