IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Skip the gift cards this year and get these cool and unique gifts instead

  • See the record-breaking Troll collection at this Ohio museum

    03:53

  • Time Person of the Year 2023: Here are the names on the shortlist

    02:36

  • Liz Cheney: I will never vote for Donald Trump again

    09:36

  • Watch: Toddler tells UPS driver 'I love you' in sweet interaction

    00:51

  • Alaska Airlines agrees to buy rival Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion

    00:24

  • Former US ambassador arrested, accused of being agent for Cuba

    00:26

  • Some air traffic controllers drink, fall asleep on the job, report finds

    02:49

  • Authorities close key crossing in Arizona amid migrant surge

    02:02

  • GOP candidates rally in Iowa days before next debate

    02:40
  • Now Playing

    George Santos threatens to file ethics complaints after expulsion

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli forces move to southern Gaza, ordering evacuations

    02:37

  • US Navy warship shoots down drones heading toward it off Yemen

    01:58

  • Mary Cleave, pioneering NASA astronaut, dies at 76

    02:11

  • Charleston, South Carolina monument honors enslaved ancestors

    03:04

  • What is behind Elon Musk’s recent divisive nature?

    04:40

  • KISS performs in final show of their farewell tour

    01:58

  • Suspect arrested in homeless killings was already in police custody

    00:21

  • Ron DeSantis on Iowa caucus: ‘We’re going to win’

    02:13

  • Trump and DeSantis make dueling campaign appearances in Iowa

    01:50

  • Israel shifts offensive to southern Gaza in hunt of Hamas leaders

    02:03

George Santos threatens to file ethics complaints after expulsion

02:01

Former Rep. George Santos, who became only the sixth member of the House ever to be expelled last week, says he plans to file ethics complaints against his ex-colleagues that led the charge to get him out. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.Dec. 4, 2023

  • See the record-breaking Troll collection at this Ohio museum

    03:53

  • Time Person of the Year 2023: Here are the names on the shortlist

    02:36

  • Liz Cheney: I will never vote for Donald Trump again

    09:36

  • Watch: Toddler tells UPS driver 'I love you' in sweet interaction

    00:51

  • Alaska Airlines agrees to buy rival Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion

    00:24

  • Former US ambassador arrested, accused of being agent for Cuba

    00:26

  • Some air traffic controllers drink, fall asleep on the job, report finds

    02:49

  • Authorities close key crossing in Arizona amid migrant surge

    02:02

  • GOP candidates rally in Iowa days before next debate

    02:40
  • Now Playing

    George Santos threatens to file ethics complaints after expulsion

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli forces move to southern Gaza, ordering evacuations

    02:37

  • US Navy warship shoots down drones heading toward it off Yemen

    01:58

  • Mary Cleave, pioneering NASA astronaut, dies at 76

    02:11

  • Charleston, South Carolina monument honors enslaved ancestors

    03:04

  • What is behind Elon Musk’s recent divisive nature?

    04:40

  • KISS performs in final show of their farewell tour

    01:58

  • Suspect arrested in homeless killings was already in police custody

    00:21

  • Ron DeSantis on Iowa caucus: ‘We’re going to win’

    02:13

  • Trump and DeSantis make dueling campaign appearances in Iowa

    01:50

  • Israel shifts offensive to southern Gaza in hunt of Hamas leaders

    02:03

TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares her family recipe for a raspberry tart

Try this low-impact workout with high impact results

See the record-breaking Troll collection at this Ohio museum

Time Person of the Year 2023: Here are the names on the shortlist

Kenan Thompson reflects on fallout with Kel Mitchell in new memoir

Beyoncé's Renaissance concert film tops weekend box office

What color is the dress? Martha Stewart reignites 8-year-old debate

Jennifer Garner joins Rockettes at Reese Witherspoon's request

Florence Pugh hit in face by object while promoting 'Dune' sequel

Ryan Reynolds shares funny edited pic of Blake Lively, Taylor Swift

TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares her family recipe for a raspberry tart

Try this low-impact workout with high impact results

Finish your holiday shopping today with these 6 gift ideas

See the record-breaking Troll collection at this Ohio museum

See Start TODAY’s December 2023 fitness plan

Kelsey Grammer talks ‘Frasier’ reboot, parenting style, more

Actions to take when common symptoms turn uncommon

Men’s gift guide: Training wedge golf club, record player, and more

How to winterize your home inside and out

NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis

TODAY fan wins big in winter challenge game with Hoda & Jenna

Hot trends to add some extra sparkle to your holiday décor

How to develop and attract deeper connections with others

Meet the psychologist helping nourish relationships on social media

Hoda & Jenna try viral kitchen hacks: See which ones work!

Orange peel theory, adult Happy Meals and more trending topics

Hoda & Jenna's holiday song lands on iTunes' Top 10 chart

See Jinkx Monsoon, BenDeLaCreme play hilarious improv game

Issa Rae, Aida Osman and KaMillion talk ‘Rap Sh!t’ Season 2

Butter chicken meatballs: Get Ronnie Woo’s recipe!

Finish your holiday shopping today with these 6 gift ideas

Make holiday shopping easy with this Shop TODAY gift box

Shop TODAY Savings: How to download and save at over 40,000 online retailers

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares her family recipe for a raspberry tart

Kansas City ribs and Wisconsin cheese soup: Get the recipes!

Butter chicken meatballs: Get Ronnie Woo’s recipe!

Try Aarti Sequeira's roasted salmon recipe with a South Asian twist

Try these 2 easy and healthy weeknight chicken dinners

Blue Moon and Popup Bagels team up for beer-infused collab

Rachel Mansfield shares her recipe for a turkey Waldorf salad

Gnocchi mac and cheese and banana pudding: Get the recipes!

Ina Garten shares favorite Thanksgiving dish and hosting tips

Ina Garten answers viewers' questions for a perfect Thanksgiving