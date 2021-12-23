Santa has nothing on Hoda and Jenna’s surprise gift to a fan
04:12
Melissa Dreger in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, loves to spend time with her family. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager surprise her with a digital camera so she can capture every moment. Dec. 23, 2021
