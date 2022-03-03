Saniyya Sidney talks playing Sasha Obama in ‘The First Lady’
05:09
Share this -
copied
Saniyya Sidney joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY to talk about her big roles in “King Richard,” "Fences” and “The First Lady.” Sidney also thanks her mother for supporting her passion for acting. “She really just let me be me,” she says.March 3, 2022
Hoda and Jenna play throwback pop culture game
02:36
Now Playing
Saniyya Sidney talks playing Sasha Obama in ‘The First Lady’
05:09
UP NEXT
Bobbie Thomas makes emotional return to TODAY after 2 years
09:03
Steve Harvey agonizes over this question about Michael B. Jordan
00:41
Books to add your reading list in March
03:41
See Evan Rachel Wood transform into Madonna for Weird Al biopic