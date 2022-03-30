Sandy Hook families reject Alex Jones’ settlement offer
The families of victims in the Sandy Hook school shootings have rejected a $130,000 settlement offer from Infowars host, Alex Jones. Jones is accused of defaming the families by asserting the massacre never happened.March 30, 2022
