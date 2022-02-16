Sandy Hook families agree to $73 million settlement with gunmaker

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The families of nine victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting have agreed to a $73 million settlement with gunmaker Remington. The families argued that Remington violated a state law by marketing an AR-15-style rifle to civilians.
Feb. 16, 2022
