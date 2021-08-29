Sandra Oh on the significance of her character’s name in “The Chair”

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Sandra Oh talks to Willie Geist about her new Netflix series “The Chair” and the importance of her trailblazing character, Ji-Yoon Kim, having an authentic Korean name. The Golden Globe winner also talks about her experience with fame during her 10 seasons on the hit medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” and how early obstacles from her parents gave her more confidence and made her “tougher, in a good way.”Aug. 29, 2021

