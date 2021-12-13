Sandra Bullock talks about ‘The Unforgivable’ and adoption
Actress Sandra Bullock talks to Hoda Kotb about her newest film, “The Unforgivable,” in which she plays an ex-convict struggling to find her place in the world. She discusses her feelings about being the adoptive mother of Black children and the advice she received from fellow actor Rob Thomas.Dec. 13, 2021
