San Jose shooting suspect was ‘very deliberate, very fast,’ sheriff says

Commenting on the shooting rampage at the San Jose rail yard, Laurie Smith, sheriff of Santa Clara County, tells TODAY that the suspect had two semiautomatic handguns and 11 loaded magazines, and may have used a timed explosive to set his own home on fire to coincide with the shooting. “I think he was very deliberate, very fast; he knew where employees would be,” she says, crediting officers for “confronting the suspect very quickly,” whereupon he took his own life.