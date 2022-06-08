IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals has up to 82% off 6 must-haves for your next vacation

  • Minimum age for Olympic figure skating raised to 17

    01:15

  • Moderna: Redesigned COVID booster is stronger against omicron

    00:32

  • Car drives into Berlin crowd, killing at least 1

    00:18

  • Larry Nassar victims seek $1 billion from FBI

    00:30

  • 31 million face severe weather threat with chance of tornados

    01:07

  • How pilot shortages in US could impact summer travelers

    02:29

  • Depp lawyers: Amber Heard didn't take accountability for 'anything'

    07:35
  • Now Playing

    San Francisco votes out progressive DA under fire for rising crime

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    16 states now see gas above $5 per gallon

    02:10

  • Will hearings with shooting survivors lead to new gun laws?

    02:38

  • Matthew McConaughey calls for new gun laws in emotional plea

    02:08

  • Chris Martin talks introducing sustainability into Coldplay world tour

    04:56

  • Lilibet looks just like dad Prince Harry on 1st birthday: See the pic!

    00:39

  • Diabetes drug could be game changer for obesity and weight loss

    02:41

  • Voters in 7 states head to the polls Tuesday for primary elections

    00:35

  • 4-day work week is being put to the test in world's biggest trial

    01:46

  • Why stores are suddenly finding themselves with surplus inventory

    03:02

  • Edit or delete text messages? Apple unveils latest software updates

    00:44

  • Early season shark sightings put beachgoers on high alert

    02:36

  • Vigil held to rally for Brittney Griner’s release from Russian prison

    00:35

TODAY

San Francisco votes out progressive DA under fire for rising crime

02:18

After an alarming rise in crime, residents in San Francisco have voted to oust the city’s progressive District Attorney, Chesa Boudin, in a heated campaign that put crime, police reform and public safety in the spotlight. NBC’s Jacob Ward reports for TODAY.June 8, 2022

Los Angeles and San Francisco voters may rebuke left in primaries

  • UP NEXT

    Minimum age for Olympic figure skating raised to 17

    01:15

  • Moderna: Redesigned COVID booster is stronger against omicron

    00:32

  • Car drives into Berlin crowd, killing at least 1

    00:18

  • Larry Nassar victims seek $1 billion from FBI

    00:30

  • 31 million face severe weather threat with chance of tornados

    01:07

  • How pilot shortages in US could impact summer travelers

    02:29

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All