Samuel L. Jackson reflects on personal connection to ‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’
06:29
Share this -
copied
Actor Samuel L. Jackson joins TODAY to talk about his decade-long passion project “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” where he plays an aging man deteriorating from Alzheimer's and dementia who is given a brief opportunity to gain back all of his memories. Jackson explains why the project is personal to him, and how he brought those experiences into the role.March 10, 2022
Now Playing
Samuel L. Jackson reflects on personal connection to ‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’
06:29
UP NEXT
Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo re-create classic ‘13 Going on 30’ moment
00:59
See Tom Hanks transform into Geppetto for live-action 'Pinocchio' movie
00:42
Colin Farrell to star in 'The Penguin' seires in HBO Max
00:39
Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi in new 'Star Wars' series
01:17
'Bridgerton' season 2 trailer points quill at Anthony's love triangle