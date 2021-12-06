Samantha Bee talks about 200th episode of ‘Full Frontal’ (and a new tattoo)
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” the late-night comedy show that takes a satirical look at news and politics, is about to reach its milestone 200th episode, and Samantha Bee herself joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY (with homemade cake!) to talk about it. “I may or may have gotten a tattoo to commemorate,” she teases.Dec. 6, 2021
