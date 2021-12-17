Sam Waterston to reprise his 'Law & Order' role as Jack McCoy

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sam Waterston is returning to one of his most well-known roles. The actor will return as District Attorney Jack McCoy in NBC’s upcoming revival of "Law & Order."Dec. 17, 2021
