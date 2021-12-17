IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Here's how you can help tornado victims throughout Kentucky

  • Now Playing

    Sam Waterston to reprise his 'Law & Order' role as Jack McCoy

    00:45
  • UP NEXT

    Betty White to celebrate 100th birthday with special movie event

    00:52

  • Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by two women

    02:45

  • Hoda and Jenna on how sharing your grief can help you heal

    04:15

  • TODAY in 2021: Looking back at the fun we shared

    10:30

  • Melissa Joan Hart reflects on ‘Sabrina’ and talks ‘Mistletoe in Montana’

    06:59

  • Christopher Lloyd reveals he nearly turned down ‘Back to the Future’ role

    05:12

  • Kel Mitchell of ‘Kenan & Kel’ talks about his ministry and new book

    04:50

  • Sandra Bullock talks about ‘The Unforgivable’ and adoption

    04:03

  • Lynda Carter talks about her new song and Wonder Woman

    06:41

  • ‘SNL’ alum Will Forte talks about his new ‘MacGruber’ series

    05:46

  • ‘Sesame Street’ is subject of new documentary

    02:15

  • Peloton fires back at its portrayal in ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

    02:22

  • Sharon Gless opens up about her new memoir and acting career

    04:20

  • ‘Sex and the City’ legacy and impact on pop culture

    04:14

  • Kyle Richards on her daughter’s engagement and returning to acting

    08:48

  • Behind the scenes with the cast of “And Just Like That…”

    04:35

  • Kathleen Turner on her one woman show, ‘Finding my Voice’

    05:25

  • Sarah Jessica Parker on reimagining new series without fan favorites

    00:57

  • Jennifer Aniston opens up about motherhood and ‘Friends’

    00:55

TODAY

Sam Waterston to reprise his 'Law & Order' role as Jack McCoy

00:45

Sam Waterston is returning to one of his most well-known roles. The actor will return as District Attorney Jack McCoy in NBC’s upcoming revival of "Law & Order."Dec. 17, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Sam Waterston to reprise his 'Law & Order' role as Jack McCoy

    00:45
  • UP NEXT

    Betty White to celebrate 100th birthday with special movie event

    00:52

  • Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by two women

    02:45

  • Hoda and Jenna on how sharing your grief can help you heal

    04:15

  • TODAY in 2021: Looking back at the fun we shared

    10:30

  • Melissa Joan Hart reflects on ‘Sabrina’ and talks ‘Mistletoe in Montana’

    06:59

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All