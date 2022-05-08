Sam Rockwell on challenging himself with role in 'American Buffalo'

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Academy Award-winning actor Sam Rockwell joins Willie Geist to discuss his latest role in the Broadway revival of “American Buffalo” as one of several small-time crooks angling for a big score. Rockwell reflects on growing up around theater, the “adrenaline rush” of winning an Oscar and rehearsing lines with Laurence Fishburne on FaceTime to “keep from going crazy” during the pandemic.May 8, 2022