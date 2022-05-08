IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Still need a Mother's Day gift? Score exclusive deals, last-minute gifts and more

  • Now Playing

    Sam Rockwell on challenging himself with role in 'American Buffalo'

    07:24
  • UP NEXT

    Fans in Illinois celebrate Mother’s Day with a Sunday Mug Shot!

    01:29

  • Newlyweds open wedding photos to find guests with ‘crazy eyes’

    01:00

  • Norman Mineta, first Asian American Cabinet secretary, dies at 90

    02:35

  • The first anti-slavery newspaper returns, unafraid of America’s past

    03:37

  • What does a post-Roe America look like?

    04:38

  • How will the abortion debate play out in the midterms?

    01:48

  • Democrats race to save Roe v. Wade

    02:01

  • Jill Biden visits Ukraine border as Russia doubles down on attacks

    01:54

  • Janelle Monáe on bringing her ‘Dirty Computer’ persona to life

    07:59

  • Fans celebrate bridal shower with a Sunday mug!

    01:20

  • Girl has priest laughing during her First Communion wine ‘sip’

    01:17

  • Johnnie A. Jones, first black Warrant officer in US Army, dies at 102

    02:17

  • Cleveland restaurant offers prisoners a second chance

    03:38

  • How Elon Musk aims to ‘restore free speech’ via Twitter purchase

    04:09

  • FBI joins search for missing corrections officer, alleged killer

    01:12

  • White House Correspondents’ Dinner returns for night of levity

    02:07

  • U.S. is fighting a proxy war in Ukraine, Chuck Todd says

    02:06

  • Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv, civilians evacuate from steel plant

    02:16

  • Sienna Miller talks ‘Anatomy of a Scandal,’ life in the media spotlight

    08:13

TODAY

Sam Rockwell on challenging himself with role in 'American Buffalo'

07:24

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Academy Award-winning actor Sam Rockwell joins Willie Geist to discuss his latest role in the Broadway revival of “American Buffalo” as one of several small-time crooks angling for a big score. Rockwell reflects on growing up around theater, the “adrenaline rush” of winning an Oscar and rehearsing lines with Laurence Fishburne on FaceTime to “keep from going crazy” during the pandemic.May 8, 2022

Sam Rockwell recalls how childhood 'chaos' made him a successful actor

  • Now Playing

    Sam Rockwell on challenging himself with role in 'American Buffalo'

    07:24
  • UP NEXT

    Fans in Illinois celebrate Mother’s Day with a Sunday Mug Shot!

    01:29

  • Newlyweds open wedding photos to find guests with ‘crazy eyes’

    01:00

  • Norman Mineta, first Asian American Cabinet secretary, dies at 90

    02:35

  • The first anti-slavery newspaper returns, unafraid of America’s past

    03:37

  • What does a post-Roe America look like?

    04:38

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All