Sam Rockwell on ‘American Buffalo’ nearly not getting to Broadway

- Now Playing
Sam Rockwell on ‘American Buffalo’ nearly not getting to Broadway00:59
- UP NEXT
Janelle Monáe on bringing her ‘Dirty Computer’ persona to life07:59
Janelle Monáe talks feeling carefree for the first time in her career00:56
Sienna Miller talks ‘Anatomy of a Scandal,’ life in the media spotlight08:13
Sienna Miller talks stepping into her role in ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’01:47
Jane Lynch talks ‘Funny Girl’ Broadway revival, iconic ‘Glee’ role07:37
The hit show Jane Lynch asked a studio to put her in at age 1201:12
Mark Wahlberg connects role in ‘Father Stu’ to his own life of redemption06:52
Lily Collins talks new thriller ‘Windfall,’ returning to ‘Emily in Paris’08:04
Seth Meyers on finding his own lane in 'Late Night,' new children’s book08:07
Bob Odenkirk on his journey through comedy to the end of ‘Better Call Saul’08:06
Courteney Cox talks new horror comedy ‘Shining Vale,’ making history on ‘Friends’07:50
Ariana DeBose on historic Oscar nomination for ‘West Side Story’07:33
‘Monk,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and a Michelin Star: Tony Shalhoub sits down with Willie Geist07:48
Liam Neeson on being unlikely action star at 70, landing role in 'Schindler’s List’08:07
Jamie Dornan talks new movie ‘Belfast,’ finding his purpose, and fatherhood07:48
Mahershala Ali talks living his dream as a leading man in Hollywood07:39
Goldie Hawn reveals fame ‘was a happy accident’ but overwhelming struggle07:40
Steve Martin, Martin Short talk ‘Only Murders in the Building’, two-man road show08:22
Look back at Willie Geist's Sunday Sitdowns in 202108:37
- Now Playing
Sam Rockwell on ‘American Buffalo’ nearly not getting to Broadway00:59
- UP NEXT
Janelle Monáe on bringing her ‘Dirty Computer’ persona to life07:59
Janelle Monáe talks feeling carefree for the first time in her career00:56
Sienna Miller talks ‘Anatomy of a Scandal,’ life in the media spotlight08:13
Sienna Miller talks stepping into her role in ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’01:47
Jane Lynch talks ‘Funny Girl’ Broadway revival, iconic ‘Glee’ role07:37
Play All