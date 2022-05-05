IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sam Rockwell on ‘American Buffalo’ nearly not getting to Broadway

00:59

In this Sunday TODAY preview clip, actor Sam Rockwell talks to Willie Geist about his broadway revival of David Mamet’s classic, “American Buffalo.” The production was more than two years in the making and almost didn’t make it to the stage due to the COVID-19 lockdown.May 5, 2022

