More deaths blamed for salmonella outbreak from cantaloupes
00:27
UP NEXT
Former pilot accused of trying to cut engines released on bail
00:31
Widespread shortages of key prescription drugs spark concern
03:34
Former Jaguars employee accused of stealing $22M from team
02:29
UNLV campus shooting: New details emerge of deadly attack
02:20
Penn president Liz Magill under fire for comments during hearing
02:32
UN warns of ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ in Gaza amid fighting
02:26
Hunter Biden indicted on 9 federal tax charges, including 3 felonies
02:39
Major storm takes aim at entire East Coast this weekend
02:02
How to set healthy boundaries for the holidays
06:43
Al Roker shares exclusive look at high-tech weather center in NY
03:38
UNLV shooting: Community mourns as police search for answers
02:03
‘Beam’ them up! TODAY hosts try out new attraction at 30 Rock
03:52
More than 20 high school students lift car to save mother and son
00:32
More deaths blamed for salmonella outbreak from cantaloupes
00:27
Copied
Copied
Health officials say a salmonella outbreak from tainted cantaloupe is now blamed in the deaths of eight people in the United States and Canada. The CDC is warning consumers to avoid cantaloupe if you don’t know its source.Dec. 8, 2023
Hot travel deals on top winter getaway destinations
04:43
Dylan Dreyer and her family search for the perfect Christmas tree
03:29
What to expect in the workplace and job market in 2024
04:33
Texas judge allows woman to have abortion despite state ban
00:46
Cowboys QB talks mission to raise awareness of colorectal cancer