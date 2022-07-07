IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Indian cooking made easy: Saffron chicken and fried lotus root

04:34

Chef and author Romy Gill joins TODAY and shares her recipes for delicious saffron chicken called Kong Kokor and fried lotus root and sweet potato.July 7, 2022

Romy Gill cooks up Kashmiri recipes: Saffron chicken and fried lotus root

