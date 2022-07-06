IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sadie Sink talks being a fan of 'Stranger Things' before joining cast

05:12

Actor Sadie Sink joins Hoda Kotb and guest co-host Justin Sylvester to talk about season 4 of “Stranger Things,” starring in Taylor Swift’s music video for “All Too Well” and more.July 6, 2022

