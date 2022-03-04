IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Ryan Tedder on how The Beach Boys influenced OneRepublics’ new song, ‘West Coast’

04:17

OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about recording their new single, “West Coast,” and the influence The Beach Boys had on the song. “The first album I ever had was The Beach Boys,” he says. Tedder also talks about heading back on tour this summer.March 4, 2022

