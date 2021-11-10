Ryan Reynolds talks about new film ‘Red Notice,’ Blake Lively and more

In his latest movie, “Red Notice,” Ryan Reynolds teams up with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Joining TODAY live, the actor talks about the film, his marriage to Blake Lively, and their life with their three daughters, as well as riffing about Paul Rudd being named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive (“I think this opportunity will be wasted on him”) and his following among straight men on TikTok (“I clearly need to work on gay men as well”).Nov. 10, 2021