Ryan Reynolds talks ‘the Adam Project,’ jokes about parenting stress
06:29
Share this -
copied
Actor Ryan Reynolds joins TODAY live in Studio 1A to talk about the new movie “The Adam Project” in which he time travels to visit his younger self. Speaking of his own childhood, he opens up about being an introvert when he was younger and overcoming his nerves over the years. Reynolds also up about his many business ventures, including Aviation Gin.March 7, 2022
Eric Stonestreet on how fiancée’s sons encouraged him to join ‘Domino Masters’
05:13
Renée Zellweger talks 'The Thing About Pam' transformation
05:30
Now Playing
Ryan Reynolds talks ‘the Adam Project,’ jokes about parenting stress
06:29
UP NEXT
Kenan Thompson appears in 1,500th ‘SNL’ sketch
00:40
Will Smith and Michal B. Jordan team up for ‘I Am Legend’ sequel
00:22
Dolly Parton on how she balances privacy and public life