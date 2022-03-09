Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell talk ‘The Adam Project’
Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell join TODAY’s Hoda and Jenna to talk about their new movie on Netflix, “The Adam Project,” which is about a time traveling pilot who crash lands in 2022 and teams up with his younger self. The project is Scobell’s first movie and when asked about working with Reynolds quips, “I don’t think I’ve ever laughed at any of his jokes.” Reynolds and Scobell play a game to see how similar they really are.March 9, 2022
Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell talk 'The Adam Project'
