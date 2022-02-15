Ryan Cochran-Siegle: My Olympic silver medal is motivating me for 2026
02:06
Share this -
copied
Alpine skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle stops by the TODAY plaza after winning silver in the Super-G event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. “I’m excited for, obviously, what I accomplished, but also just the future right now, too,” he says.Feb. 15, 2022
Watch Hoda, Jenna and fans play Olympic photo guessing game
04:41
Watch Hoda and Jenna try their hand at curling
05:04
Brittany Bowe’s road to 2022 Olympics lit by devotion and sportsmanship
03:34
Kristi Yamaguchi ‘shocked’ Kamila Valieva was cleared to skate at Olympics
06:07
Now Playing
Ryan Cochran-Siegle: My Olympic silver medal is motivating me for 2026
02:06
UP NEXT
Kristi Yamaguchi: ‘This is not the spirit of the Olympics’