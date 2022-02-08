Ryan Cochran-Siegle's mom surprises him during live TODAY interview
06:28
Team USA’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle took home the silver in Super-G on Monday, continuing his family’s Olympic legacy. Cochran-Siegle joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the run that put him on the podium, and then he is surprised by his mother, fellow Olympian Barbara Ann Cochran. She tells TODAY she was watching the event from bed when her son won the medal, saying, “Everyone else was asleep. I was watching on my laptop and I started screaming as he was coming down.”Feb. 8, 2022
