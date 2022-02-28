Worries for Russian economy grow amid panic and protest
With growing signs of panic and protest, NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY from Moscow on the worries that the Russian economy could be on the verge of collapse and a new “iron curtain” coming down between Russia and the West.Feb. 28, 2022
