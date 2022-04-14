IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Russian warship suffers massive blow, Ukraine claims attack

02:17

The U.S. is pledging a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $800 million following claims by Ukrainian officials that they struck the lead warship in Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, the Moskva. Meanwhile, Russia is mobilizing tens of thousands of troops in the eastern part of Ukraine. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY from Bucha. Warning: Some of the images are disturbing.April 14, 2022

Best of TODAY

