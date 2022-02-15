Inside the White House’s next move to deescalate Russian-Ukraine crisis
White House officials say they are still actively working to reach a diplomatic solution to deescalate the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. A diverse team of experts has reportedly been formed to develop a plan to respond to a variety of different scenarios, including a full-scale invasion. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY from the White House.Feb. 15, 2022
