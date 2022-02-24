Russian troops descend on Ukraine

Ukraine is now under assault by air, land and sea after being attacked by Russia in the early hours of the morning. Russian tanks were seen crossing the Belarusian border into Ukraine, where a fight is underway with heavy casualties on both sides. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY from Kyiv, Ukraine.Feb. 24, 2022
