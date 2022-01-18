Russia says embassy in Ukraine operating normally after reports of evacuation
00:39
Share this -
copied
Russia says its embassy in Kyiv is operating as usual, following a New York Times report that Moscow has been evacuating the families of staff in the Ukrainian capital. This comes amid fears that the Russian government is planning to invade Ukraine.Jan. 18, 2022
Huge asteroid set to fly past Earth Tuesday
01:57
China fights to contain omicron spread ahead of the Olympics
02:11
New efforts underway to save starving manatees
04:22
An exclusive look at the restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral
04:19
Now Playing
Russia says embassy in Ukraine operating normally after reports of evacuation
00:39
UP NEXT
Rescue efforts at a standstill in Tonga as ash covers the runway