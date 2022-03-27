IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Full Booker: Ketanji Brown Jackson questioning was 'just sad, frankly' 08:01 Full Portman: Biden’s Putin remark ‘plays into the hands of the Russian propagandists’ 09:09 Portman: U.S. must ‘draw a red line’ at use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians 00:38 Markarova: Putin committing ‘brutal genocide attempt’ to ‘eliminate or exterminate’ Ukraine 01:11 Full Ukrainian Ambassador: 'There are no red lines for Putin and his cronies' 07:24 David Beckham uses Instagram following to highlight Ukrainian doctor 02:20 Engel: In latest speech, Zelenskyy 'essentially accused Western leaders … of being all talk' 02:42 Did Biden’s remarks on Putin overshadow his Europe trip? 02:13 Biden says Putin ‘cannot remain in power’ in surprising Warsaw speech 01:50
Now Playing
Russian missile strikes Lviv, less than 50 miles from Polish border 02:21
UP NEXT
Biden: This war has already been a strategic failure for Russia 01:21 Biden: NATO is a defensive alliance, never sought the demise of Russia 01:36 Biden speaks directly to Russian people: 'You are not our enemy' 02:19 Former UK Foreign Secretary David Miliband says Europe needs to “bulk up morally” 03:48 Global donations show support for Ukraine refugees 03:44 Russia signals change of strategy in Ukraine 02:16 Biden gets firsthand look at Ukrainian refugee crisis in Poland 03:07 American man detained by Russian forces while fleeing Ukrainian city is released 00:50 Man plays cello amid destruction in Ukraine 00:54 Ukrainian civilians volunteer to train for territorial defense forces 03:18 Russian missile strikes Lviv, less than 50 miles from Polish border 02:21
Amid President Biden’s visit to Poland where he rallied global support for Ukraine, several missiles were fired on the Ukrainian city of Lviv. The city is less than 50 miles from the Polish border. The missiles caused some injuries, came close to a residential area and set fire to a fuel depot and military factory. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for Sunday TODAY from Lviv.
March 27, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Full Booker: Ketanji Brown Jackson questioning was 'just sad, frankly' 08:01 Full Portman: Biden’s Putin remark ‘plays into the hands of the Russian propagandists’ 09:09 Portman: U.S. must ‘draw a red line’ at use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians 00:38 Markarova: Putin committing ‘brutal genocide attempt’ to ‘eliminate or exterminate’ Ukraine 01:11 Full Ukrainian Ambassador: 'There are no red lines for Putin and his cronies' 07:24 David Beckham uses Instagram following to highlight Ukrainian doctor 02:20