Russian missile attack kills 21 in Ukraine’s Odesa

Russia has launched new attacks on Ukraine’s Snake Island just days after Moscow said it had abandoned the strategically important site as a gesture of “goodwill.” This comes as Russia steps up its aerial assault on the rest of Ukraine, including civilian targets. NBC’s Matt Bradley reports for Saturday TODAY.July 2, 2022

Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine’s Odesa region

