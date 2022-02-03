Russian military buildup grows, Biden deploys 3,000 US troops
President Joe Biden is sending thousands of troops to Eastern Europe while Vladimir Putin adds to Russia’s military presence along the Ukrainian border. New satellite photos show Moscow’s military buildup keeps accelerating. "We do not know if Russia has made a final decision to further invade Ukraine, but it clearly has that capability,” says Pentagon press secretary John Kirby. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY from the White House.Feb. 3, 2022
