Russian military appears to be losing ground in Ukraine
02:50
Share this -
copied
As the fighting in Ukraine enters its sixth week, there are new signs that Ukraine’s resistance is taking a toll on Russian forces. Meanwhile, U.S. intelligence suggests Vladimir Putin is being given misinformation about the war by his inner circle, alleging Putin’s advisors are too scared to tell him what’s really happening on the ground. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.March 31, 2022
UP NEXT
Russian missiles attack 'critical infrastructure' in Odesa, Ukraine's military says
00:34
Zelenskyy calls on West to supply more weapons to Ukraine
01:00
Odesa braces for Russian invasion
06:48
Mariupol residents shelter in bombed-out orphanage