    American killed in Ukraine while waiting in line for bread

TODAY

American killed in Ukraine while waiting in line for bread

As the war in Ukraine rages on, Russian forces continue to target Ukrainian civilian sites, including health facilities according to the World Health Organization. American citizen Jimmy Hill is among the many who have been killed. He is said to have been shot while waiting in line for bread for his family. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Kyiv.March 18, 2022

