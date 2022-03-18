American killed in Ukraine while waiting in line for bread

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
As the war in Ukraine rages on, Russian forces continue to target Ukrainian civilian sites, including health facilities according to the World Health Organization. American citizen Jimmy Hill is among the many who have been killed. He is said to have been shot while waiting in line for bread for his family. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Kyiv.
March 18, 2022
