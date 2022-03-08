IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Support 7 women-owned businesses that give back to women around the world

    Zelenskyy sends defiant message from his office in Kyiv

    02:36
Zelenskyy sends defiant message from his office in Kyiv

02:36

As fighting in Ukraine nears the capital city of Kyiv, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is doubling down on his pledge to lead his nation’s resistance against the Russian invasion. He posted a video on social media Monday sending a defiant message from the presidential office. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.March 8, 2022

