Zelenskyy sends defiant message from his office in Kyiv
02:36
Share this -
copied
As fighting in Ukraine nears the capital city of Kyiv, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is doubling down on his pledge to lead his nation’s resistance against the Russian invasion. He posted a video on social media Monday sending a defiant message from the presidential office. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.March 8, 2022
UP NEXT
Meet Billie J. Farrell, first woman to command the USS Constitution
03:44
Meet the women behind NASA’s Artemis Mission to the moon
04:40
How UNICEF director is taking on the Ukraine refugee crisis
05:40
Couple who escaped Ukraine with newborn reunites with family
06:15
Woman gets surprised by best friend before birthday trip
00:52
Florida trooper uses patrol car to block speeding driver