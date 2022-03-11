IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv

TODAY

Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv

02:31

Russia opened new fronts overnight attacking two new cities, Lutsk and Dnipro. Satellite images show the 40-mile long Russian convoy is back on the move after stalling for days on the outskirts of Kyiv due to fuel shortages. U.S. officials warn that Russia is now actively trying to encircle the capital, while Ukrainian forces continue to fight back. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Kyiv.March 11, 2022

